Skechers, The Comfort Technology CompanyTM, is teaming up with the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) to bring elite pickleball players to Los Angeles for The Skechers Invitational Summer Championship, the first nationally televised pickleball tournament in the United States. The event, which is the first for Skechers as title sponsor, will be held August 12-14 at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades. Ten percent of the Skechers Invitational ticket sales will be donated to the South Bay Friendship Foundation to help fund its programs for children with special needs and education.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005400/en/

Skechers pros Tyson McGuffin and Catherine Parenteau will be competing in Skechers Viper Court footwear at the Skechers Invitational Summer Championship. (Photo: Business Wire)

“After the incredible reception we received this year launching Skechers Viper Court pickleball footwear, we wanted to showcase the fastest growing sport in America to the nation with a tournament in Los Angeles, our home of 30 years,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “Presented with the help of our partners at the PPA, the Skechers Invitational will be an opportunity to watch elite players, including our own pros Catherine Parenteau and Tyson McGuffin, and a chance for those new to the sport to learn about the game. With proceeds benefiting the Friendship Foundation, this will be an important event for Skechers, Los Angeles and pickleball.”

Beyond the professional competition, the weekend will offer unique opportunities for fans to engage with players including special clinics and more. Skechers will also be at the tournament with a retail booth so spectators and athletes can experience and purchase Skechers Viper Court pickleball footwear as well as off-court styles and apparel.

“Skechers has shown a real investment in pickleball that we’re certain will help grow and expand the game,” said Connor Pardoe, Commissioner of the Professional Pickleball Association. “We know the Skechers Invitational in Los Angeles will be an event that will lead those living in Southern California and watching from across the country to fall in love with pickleball while also benefiting a good cause.”

Skechers introduced its pickleball collection at the 2022 US Open Pickleball Championships in Naples, Florida in April, and has had a presence at pickleball tournaments around the country. Earlier this year, the brand also signed its first two elite pickleball athletes, Catherine Parenteau and Tyson McGuffin, who compete wearing Skechers Pickleball footwear and Skechers-branded apparel.

Catherine Parenteau is ranked number two in women's singles and mixed doubles, as well as number five in women’s doubles. Recent titles include a Triple Crown at the 2022 Invisalign NC Open, 2021 and 2022 US Open Champion, 2021 The Masters Champion, and 2022 Atlanta Open Champion. Catherine holds 13 PPA Titles and is a 46-time PPA Medalist.

Tyson McGuffin is a two-time US Open Champion and five-time National Champion, who holds five PPA Titles and a Triple Crown. Tyson currently holds the number one ranking in men's singles, number five ranking in men's pro doubles, and number five ranking in mixed doubles.

Skechers Pickleball footwear brings signature Skechers comfort and innovation to the court. The Skechers Viper Court provides responsive performance in a breathable, lightweight design. The enhanced grip and stability of the Goodyear® rubber outsole paired with a shock-absorbing Arch Fit® insole deliver comfort and support, match after match. Beyond the event booth, the style is available at Skechers retail stores, skechers.com, as well as key retail partners and specialty shops.

Where to watch the Skechers Invitational Summer Championship:

Friday, August 12 – Coverage on Tennis Channel

Saturday, August 13 – Coverage on CBS and streaming on Paramount+

Sunday, August 14 – Coverage on CBS Sports

Follow updates throughout the weekend via PPA Tour social channels on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About SKECHERS USA, Inc.

Skechers USA, Inc. ( NYSE:SKX, Financial), The Comfort Technology Company™, based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in over 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through digital stores and 4,355 Company- and third-party-owned physical retail stores. The Company manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

About the PPA Tour:

The Professional Pickleball Association is the professional tour for the sport of pickleball, organizing events and rankings for the top male and female pickleball players in the world and awarding over $3 million in annual prize money. With more than 20 events in 2022 at world-class facilities like the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati and the Darling Tennis Center in Las Vegas, the PPA Tour is the premier provider of professional and amateur events. The PPA Tour’s broadcast partners include FOX Sports, Tennis Channel, CBS, CBS Sports, and ESPN. Founded in 2018 and based in Salt Lake City, Utah, the PPA Tour provides an unparalleled experience for all, inviting players to compete and “play where the pros play,” as well as offering unrivaled venues, food/beverages, live DJ entertainment, VIP experiences, giveaways and games, pro player meet-and-greets, shopping, vendors, and more. For more information, go to www.ppatour.com.

About Friendship Foundation

The Friendship Foundation is dedicated to building an integrated, accepting and unified community for our children and young adults. It was founded 15 years ago by Yossi Mintz, Michael Greenberg, and Adam Carroll with the goal of providing neurodiverse children with those with varying abilities the same advantages as their peers to enjoy and experience life. The organization has developed programs that allow all children to play, grow, develop and thrive together. The success and growing demand from the Foundation’s existing programs have expanded the vision to include an innovative new campus centered around turning special needs into special contributions to society. Follow Friendship Foundation at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fthefriendshipfoundation%2F and https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FFFsouthbay.

About Goodyear

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com%2Fcorporate.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, Skechers’ future domestic and international growth, financial results and operations including expected net sales and earnings, its development of new products, future demand for its products, its planned domestic and international expansion, opening of new stores and additional expenditures, and advertising and marketing initiatives. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “could,” “may,” “might,” or any variations of such words with similar meanings. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include the disruption of business and operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic; delays or disruptions in our supply chain; international economic, political and market conditions including the effects of inflation around the world, the challenging consumer retail markets in the United States and the impact of Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine; sustaining, managing and forecasting costs and proper inventory levels; losing any significant customers; decreased demand by industry retailers and cancellation of order commitments due to the lack of popularity of particular designs and/or categories of products; maintaining brand image and intense competition among sellers of footwear for consumers, especially in the highly competitive performance footwear market; anticipating, identifying, interpreting or forecasting changes in fashion trends, consumer demand for the products and the various market factors described above; sales levels during the spring, back-to-school and holiday selling seasons; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in Skechers’ annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q in 2022. Taking these and other risk factors associated with the COVID-19 pandemic into consideration, the dynamic nature of these circumstances means that what is stated in this press release could change at any time, and as a result, actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The risks included here are not exhaustive. Skechers operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and we cannot predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Moreover, reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005400/en/