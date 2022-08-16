LAKEWOOD, NJ, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. ( RELI; RELIW) (“Reliance”, “we” or the “Company”), which combines artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, today announced that Ezra Beyman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Moshe Fishman, Director of Insurtech, and Grant Barra, Senior VP of Operations of Reliance Global Group, will be presenting at the Q3 Investor Summit, hosted by the Investor Summit Group, being held virtually on August 16-17, 2022.



Event: Q3 Investor Summit

Date: Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Time: 4:15 PM Eastern Time

Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3nPwgqIMTZi19jd96EdPgQ

A replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company website here . Management will also host 1x1 meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference. The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors, who can register at Complimentary Investor Registration.

About Investor Summit Group

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q3 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: [email protected]

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. ( RELI, RELIW) is combining advanced technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency model. Reliance Global Group’s growth strategy is focused on both organic expansion, including 5minuteinsure.com and RELI Exchange, as well as acquiring well managed, undervalued and cash flow positive insurance agencies. Additional information about the Company is available at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com/ .

