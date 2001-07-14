Keysight+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Xiaomi has selected Keysight’s 5G+device+test+solutions to accelerate 5G Release 16 (Rel-16) device validation in support of the latest 3GPP 5G new radio (NR) features and specifications.

Xiaomi, the world’s third largest smartphone vendor measured by global shipments, selected Keysight’s 5G device test solutions to capture early revenue associated with 3GPP Rel-16 opportunities. Keysight’s close collaborations with the industry’s top 5G modem platform vendors enable Xiaomi to speed commercial introductions of smartphones equipped with advanced 5G technology as per the 3GPP Rel-16 standard.

“Keysight is pleased that Xiaomi chose our 5G device test solutions to confidently and quickly verify 5G advanced features using a range of 3GPP Rel-16 test cases,” said Cao Peng, vice president and general manager for Keysight's Wireless Test group. “Keysight has remained supportive of Xiaomi’s goal to invest in innovative technology that enables people to enjoy better lives.”

Keysight leverages the company’s network+emulation+platforms and toolsets to offer a unique set of software-centric 5G device test solutions that use rich processing power and abundant radio frequency (RF) resources across multiple radio access network (RAN) technologies to support RF characterization and protocol compliance validation. Xiaomi uses Keysight’s common software platforms offering automation capabilities, emulate a wide range of real-world network scenarios and radio channel conditions.

“Xiaomi selected Keysight for their expertise in developing design, test, validation and optimization solutions,” said Chun-Li Xu, general manager of Mobile Phone Hardware Engineering Department at Xiaomi. “To achieve our goal of exceeding users’ expectations for a quality experience, we need to corporate with 5G partners such as Keysight to innovate and advance technology.”

Xiaomi also used Keysight’s S8811A+5G+Device+Performance+Test+Solution, with advanced channel emulation capabilities, to create a real-world lab-based test environment. Keysight’s electronic+measurement+tools with high signal integrity enable Xiaomi to design a wide range of mid-and high-end smartphones that millions of people across multiple markets use to access high data speed applications to connect in their daily lives.

