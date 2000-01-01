Casella named Most Sustainable Company in Waste Management

RUTLAND, Vt., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (“Casella”) (NASDAQ: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, was recently named the Most Sustainable Company in the Waste Management category by World Finance Magazine.



World Finance Magazine, a print and online magazine providing comprehensive coverage and analysis of the financial industry, international business, and the global economy, annually honors companies across a dozen categories ranging from Insurance and Banking to Corporate Governance. In 2019 as the issue of climate change rose to the top of the global agenda and businesses across the globe began to take real action to tackle climate change, World Finance introduced its inaugural Sustainability Awards, to honor companies that show a commitment to environmentalism and sustainability and are making the business world a much greener place.

“It’s an honor to have our sustainability efforts recognized as the global leader among our peers,” said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella. “This award is validation of the hard work of more than 3,000 employees who come to work at Casella every day and make a difference. Whether it was 45 years ago when we established the first recycling facility in Vermont or present day as we turn landfill gas into renewable natural gas in New Hampshire, our people have made a commitment to putting material to a higher and better use and that’s what makes all the difference.”

Casella is the first vertically integrated solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company to earn the award in the Waste Management Category and joins 29 other companies such as Canadian Pacific Railway, JetBlue, and McCain Foods, which were honored across various categories.

According to World Finance, its judges were impressed by Casella’s ambitious 2030 Sustainability Goals that align with the Paris Agreement, Global Reporting Initiative, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, CDP Disclosure, and ESG reporting.

“Sustainability is a journey without a destination that relies on the actions of both our people and many other partners,” said Casella. “We are proud to deliver services to our customers and the communities we serve that remove over 3 tons of carbon from the atmosphere for every ton of carbon we emit in our operations.

About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides solid waste management services consisting of collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the northeastern United States. For further information, investors should contact Jason Mead, SVP finance & treasurer at (802) 772-2293, and media should contact Joseph Fusco, vice president at (802) 772-2247, or visit the company’s website at http://www.casella.com.

For more information on Casella’s sustainability efforts, including its progress towards ten sustainability goals for 2030 visit https://sustainability.casella.com.