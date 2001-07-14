USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (“USA Compression”) today announced that Michael C. Pearl has joined the company as our new Chief Financial Officer. Mike is a seasoned financial and energy veteran with years of experience leading finance and accounting teams. Mike was most recently the Chief Financial Officer at Western Midstream Partners, LP and prior to that held multiple finance roles at Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

“We are delighted to welcome Mike to the USA Compression team,” said Eric D. Long, USA Compression’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Mike is an exceptional finance executive and a strategic thought partner who has track record of delivering strong financial and operational results as a public company CFO. I look forward to working closely with Mike as we execute on our strategy to drive growth and value creation.”

The Partnership accepted the resignation of former Chief Financial Officer Matthew C. Liuzzi, to pursue other opportunities and Mr. Long added, “I want to thank Matt for his contributions over the past nine years. He was a key contributor to the growth of our organization. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

About USA Compression Partners, LP

USA Compression Partners, LP is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership that is one of the nation’s largest independent providers of natural gas compression services in terms of total compression fleet horsepower. USA Compression partners with a broad customer base composed of producers, processors, gatherers and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression focuses on providing natural gas compression services to infrastructure applications primarily in high-volume gathering systems, processing facilities and transportation applications. More information is available at usacompression.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005769/en/