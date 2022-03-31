DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2022 / NutraNomics, Inc. (OTC PINK:NNRX) ("NutraNomics" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in organic plant-based nutritional science and innovation, is pleased to announce 164% year-over-year growth for its primary operating subsidiary, The Plant, as reported in the Company's recently filed quarterly report for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The Company has returned to fully Current status with the OTC Markets Group.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, NutraNomics reports unaudited Total Revenues of $867,209 (all derived from The Plant's operations), up 164% year over year compared to The Plant's revenues for the same period in 2021.

As noted in the release dated June 23, 2022, sales during the first four calendar months of 2022 closed at $1.09 million (unaudited), representing strong year-to-date year-over-year revenue growth of 217% when compared to the same period in 2021. Management continues to anticipate a steady increase in monthly topline sales performance through year end 2022.

"With this filing, we are now fully current on our reporting and operating on all cylinders post-acquisition, and we're happy to report that we've been informed by the OTC that NutraNomics will no longer be flagged as a shell risk." stated Jonathan Bishop, CEO of NutraNomics. "The data points to a strong rate of growth underway at The Plant, with apples-to-apples topline growth above 160% year over year. As we expand our brands and our distribution relationships, that growth rate will have a lot of room to accelerate in the quarters ahead."

Management notes that, although NutraNomics completed its Acquisition of DHS Development, Inc. ("The Plant") effective April 1, 2022, NutraNomics was instrumental in providing The Plant with critical Q1 funding and management support, which proved essential to Q1 success as the Company moved its operations into the newly constructed manufacturing facility.

About NutraNomics

At NutraNomics, Inc. (OTC PINK:NNRX), we are committed to excellence in organic plant-based nutritional science and innovation. That was our stance when we began in 1996, and it is still our stance today.

NutraNomics Website: https://www.nutranomics.com

NutraNomics Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/nutranomicsinc

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Press Contact:

Geoff Bazegian, [email protected]



Public Relations

EDM Media, LLC

https://edm.media

SOURCE: NutraNomics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/711383/NutraNomics-Announces-OTC-Current-Status-Reports-164-YY-Growth-for-the-Three-Months-Ended-March-31-2022



