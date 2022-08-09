SOBRsafe enters the rideshare arena by equipping RubiRides drivers with its wearable alcohol detection band SOBRsure, giving parents additional confidence

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2022 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (Nasdaq:SOBR) (SOBRsafe™ or the Company), providers of industry-leading alcohol safety solutions, today announced its partnership with rideshare company RubiRides, an innovative membership-based service that delivers reliable transportation with an emphasis on safety for children through a network of rigorously vetted and highly dedicated drivers. Introducing an unprecedented standard of safety verification to the rideshare market, SOBRsafe will supply RubiRides' growing pool of drivers with SOBRsure™, its wearable wristband that detects alcohol as emitted through the skin's pores. SOBRsafe will empower RubiRides management with a centralized, real-time reporting and safety intelligence platform.

This partnership represents SOBRsafe's entrance to ridesharing, and the industry's first opportunity for uniform, continuous alcohol safety monitoring. Initially launching with 30 drivers in Washington, Maryland and northern Virginia, with additional markets launching soon. RubiRides anticipates equipping up to 500 drivers with the SOBRsure band by the end of 2022.

"We see tremendous opportunity in the ridesharing industry, and RubiRides is an ideal launch partner with their overarching commitment to rider safety," said Michael Watson, SOBRsafe's Chief Revenue Officer. "With this partnership, we aim to give parents increased peace of mind when their children need a ride, and to redefine safety for the greater rideshare industry through preventative, on-person alcohol detection. This is a proud and exciting phase of our evolution as a company, and we are deeply committed to growing with RubiRides as they accelerate expansion."

SOBRsure is a preventative alcohol monitoring system ideally suited for drivers. The fitness-style, privacy-forward wearable alcohol detection band provides continuous remote reporting, geolocation and removal alerts. It joins a variety of existing safety measures in place for RubiRides drivers, including comprehensive background checks, interviews, in-car cameras and more, that ensure children always reach their destinations securely.

"At RubiRides, we are committed to offering the safest and most reliable transportation solution for children, period. This is why we are thrilled to work with SOBRsafe, a company that is revolutionizing preventative alcohol monitoring solutions," said Noreen Butler, RubiRides Founder and CEO. "SOBRsafe's devices will add yet another layer of confidence to our trips, protecting both drivers and riders and helping ensure that our trips are alcohol-free. I started this business to prioritize family, even and especially while juggling a busy professional schedule. I believe that integrating SOBRsafe's technology could help further realize this vision and be a catalyst in expanding our national footprint."

About SOBRsafe™

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe™ has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and for telematics integration.

A preventative solution in historically reactive industries, it is being deployed for commercial fleets, workplaces and alcohol rehabilitation; other intended applications include probation management and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or rideshare vehicle. An offender is immediately flagged, and administrator is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

About RubiRides

RubiRides is an innovative membership-based rideshare service that addresses one of the greatest challenges for busy households: transporting children and other vulnerable members. Born out of the founder's own search for help as a single mom and working professional, RubiRides' mission is to be the most trusted rideshare resource by providing a safe community of drivers for families in need. RubiRides was established with and has since maintained the highest vetting standards to select its drivers. RubiRides understands that transportation is critical to advancing health equity and is dedicated to integrating technology, community, and new solutions to help kids and families by providing a safe, dependable mode of transportation. To learn more, visit www.RubiRides.com.

