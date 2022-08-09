TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2022 / Specificity Inc. (OTCQB:SPTY) - Fortune 100 investor and inventor of the Infomercial, Shark on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington, brings his expertise to Specificity, as he joins the advisory board of the Tampa-based digital marketing company.

The team at Specificity, led by the forward-thinking Jason Wood, has again gotten a boost in the pursuit of delivering the best experience to clients as the innovative digital marketing company recently added the "original Shark on Shark Tank, " Kevin Harrington to its advisory board. Specificity has grown to become a leading provider of online marketing solutions designed to meet the needs of businesses across industries.

Kevin Harrington has literally seen it all and done it all in the business world, as an Original Shark on the hit TV show Shark Tank, and pioneering the As Seen on TV brand. Over the years, the philanthropist and world-renowned businessman has worked in different capacities in the business environment and he will undoubtedly be a massive addition to the Specificity team.

The decision to add Kevin Harrington as a member of the advisory board of Specificity Inc. is not particularly surprising. Kevin's marketing background is the perfect fit for the situation, especially with all of the changes in online marketing and the company's ability to identify and utilize cutting-edge technology. What makes Specificity different is their ability to arrive at very granular audiences depending on who their client needs to speak to, to drive the highest ROI from their digital campaigns. Specificity Inc. is part of a big family that includes Bullseye, Tradigital Partners, The Investor Center, and Pick Pocket.

Specificity helps businesses to create captivating, converting marketing campaigns, irrespective of their industry or location across the country. The company provides clients with the most advanced audience targeting capabilities available, making the recent addition of Kevin Harrington even more understandable and laudable.

Kevin Harrington is a co-founding board member of the Entrepreneur's Organization, pushing boundaries repeatedly to enjoy 100-times success, with his exceptional contributions to businesses producing over $6 billion in global sales as well as the launch of more than 500 products. He has also worked with several celebrities turned entrepreneurs including, Billie Mays, Tony Little, Jack LaLanne, and George Foreman, amongst others. Popularly called the Entrepreneur's Entrepreneur and the Entrepreneur Answer Man, Kevin's passion for helping businesses succeed will translate into fantastic feats for Specificity Inc.

About Specificity

Specificity is a digital marketing company operating in Tampa, Florida. But the internet is everywhere, and so are we! We build digital marketing campaigns for all sorts of businesses, small to large, all over the country. Our core mission is to offer our clients the most advanced audience targeting capabilities out there. We believe that precision targeting is the key to building the most successful marketing campaigns possible.

For further information about Specificity Inc. and the range of digital marketing solutions offered, visit https://www.specificityinc.com/ . Specificity also has a growing online community across social media, including Facebook and LinkedIn . Specificity is a publicly traded company, ticker symbol #SPTY.

