PR Newswire

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX, NYSE: MIXT), a leading global provider of connected fleet and mobile asset management solutions, is collaborating with Hino Trucks' Edge to become an authorized Hino data services partner.

This collaboration will provide MiX customers in North America that operate Hino trucks with rich data sets, informing intelligent decision-making regarding vehicle maintenance, safety, efficiency, and compliance. It also removes the need for the installation of aftermarket hardware in associated vehicles.

"The future of commercial vehicle telematics lies in successful OEM integrations," says Charles Tasker, Chief Operating Officer at MiX Telematics. "MiX is rapidly accelerating working with leading vehicle OEMs to ensure clients can easily access rich data needed to optimize fleet and driver safety."

Whilst OEM telematics won't replace all telematics hardware capabilities, there is an increasing demand for telematics software that's augmented by additional capabilities and robust data analytics.

Hino Trucks' Senior Vice President Customer Experience, Glenn Ellis had to say, "We are pleased to add MiX Telematics as a data service partner. Our Edge telematics open platform allows partners like MiX Telematics to access core vehicle data to enhance the operational and actionable analytics they provide their customers through the MiX Telematics platform."

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 838,300 global subscribers spanning more than 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com .

For further information

Melanie Esterhuizen

Brand and Communications Manager (International), MiX Telematics

e. [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mix-telematics-announces-collaboration-with-hino-trucks-301602711.html

SOURCE MiX Telematics