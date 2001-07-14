Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGIO), securely powering the most performant applications, delivery, and streaming experiences at the edge, today announced participation at the following investor conferences in August 2022:

Cowen 8th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit on Thursday, August 11, 2022 (Virtual). Management will participate in one-on-one/small group meetings and a fireside chat at 3:20 p.m. ET.

DA Davidson’s Big Sky Summit in Big Sky, MT, on August 22, 2022. Management will participate in one-on-one/small group meetings.

