Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced the company will present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay on Wednesday, August 10 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell will present alongside Terran Orbital Chief Financial Officer Gary Hobart. The company will also conduct one-on-one meetings on August 10.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of small satellites primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and in-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

