SMART+Modular+Technologies%2C+Inc.+%28%26ldquo%3BSMART%26rdquo%3B%29, a division of SGH (Nasdaq: SGH) and a global leader in memory solutions, solid-state drives, and hybrid storage products announces its SMART Zefr™ Memory, a proprietary process that eliminates more than 90% of memory reliability failures and optimizes memory subsystems for maximum uptime.

System start-up delays are frequently attributed to memory errors. These failures reduce system efficiency and may also lead to higher maintenance costs and lower system yield rates. SMART Zefr Memory has been tested under real-world conditions to identify and filter out marginal components that may undermine memory reliability.

SMART Zefr Memory uses a proprietary screening process developed by SMART that when performed on memory modules ensures the industry’s highest levels of uptime and reliability. SMART Zefr Memory is ideally suited for data centers, hyperscalers, high performance computing (HPC) platforms, and other environments that run large memory applications and depend on uptime for customers.

Penguin+Solutions, a leader in HPC and AI systems, leverages SMART Zefr Memory in its Penguin+Computing+product+portfolio for the development of HPC systems that are deployed across a wide variety of industry segments, including defense, aerospace, research, energy, finance and biotech. Equipped with the latest technology, highly-dense Penguin Computing HPC platforms are among the most+powerful+supercomputers in the world. Their customers not only demand, but expect the highest level of reliability in order to maximize compute yield rates and optimize return on investment.

Kevin Deng, senior product manager for the Penguin Computing HPC portfolio, explains the benefits of incorporating SMART Zefr Memory, “With SMART Zefr Memory, our Penguin Computing HPC and AI systems come up fast, complete the acceptance-criteria period flawlessly, and consistently operate very reliably in the field. For our customers, this equates to a solution that provides high availability and high reliability across a complete system, enabling them to operate mission-critical tasks without disruption.”

With integration of SMART’s Zefr Memory, designers and end users alike are ensured enhanced computing performance.

For more information on SMART Zefr memory, visit the product+page and download+the+brochure at smartm.com or contact sales team at [email protected].

*The stylized “S” and “SMART” and “SMART Modular Technologies” as well as “Zefr” are trademarks or registered trademarks of SMART Modular Technologies, Inc. Penguin Solutions and Penguin Computing are trademarks or registered trademarks of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

About SMART Modular Technologies

For more than 30 years, SMART+Modular+Technologies has been helping customers around the world enable high-performance computing through the design, development and advanced packaging of specialty memory solutions. Our robust portfolio ranges from today’s leading-edge technologies to standard and legacy DRAM and Flash storage products. We provide standard, ruggedized and custom memory and storage solutions that meet the needs of diverse applications in high-growth markets.

SMART+Modular+Technologies and Penguin+Computing are subsidiaries of SMART Global Holdings (SGH) and Penguin Computing is within the Penguin+Solutions’ family. This business structure supports sharing technologies across SGH companies.

