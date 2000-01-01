Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Parnassus Comments on Charles Schwab

Guru stock highlight

Author's Avatar
Just now
Summary
  • A top detractor.
Article's Main Image

Shares of Charles Schwab (

SCHW, Financial) fell by -24.8% in the quarter, which cut -0.4%* from the Fund’s return. The stock slid in April after the company forecast faster cash withdrawals than investors anticipated, lowering future earnings. The brokerage firm earns interest income on cash held within client portfolios, so it is one of the few beneficiaries of an aggressive Federal Reserve. However, higher interest rates also lead some customers to invest in lower-margin products within Schwab’s ecosystem rather than hold cash. We maintained our position since we believe the company can still grow earnings substantially as the Fed raises rates through the rest of the year.

From

Jerome Dodson (Trades, Portfolio)'s Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s second-quarter 2022 commentary.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles