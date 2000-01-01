Shares of Charles Schwab ( SCHW, Financial) fell by -24.8% in the quarter, which cut -0.4%* from the Fund’s return. The stock slid in April after the company forecast faster cash withdrawals than investors anticipated, lowering future earnings. The brokerage firm earns interest income on cash held within client portfolios, so it is one of the few beneficiaries of an aggressive Federal Reserve. However, higher interest rates also lead some customers to invest in lower-margin products within Schwab’s ecosystem rather than hold cash. We maintained our position since we believe the company can still grow earnings substantially as the Fed raises rates through the rest of the year.

From Jerome Dodson (Trades, Portfolio)'s Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s second-quarter 2022 commentary.