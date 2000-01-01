Hanesbrands ( HBI, Financial), a global manufacturer of inner and activewear, slid -30.1% in the quarter, reducing the Fund’s return by -0.4%. The company is facing an incrementally more-challenging global macro environment, with higher input and freight costs expected for the rest of the year. As such, management no longer expects a second half margin expansion, and now forecasts earnings to be at the low end of its prior annual guidance. Investors are also concerned that excess inventory across some of the company’s wholesale partners, like Walmart and Target, may lead to slower ordering, potential canceled orders and additional markdowns to balance inventory.

From Jerome Dodson (Trades, Portfolio)'s Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s second-quarter 2022 commentary.