PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. ( VECO) today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following investor events:



Oppenheimer Virtual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Veeco management will be presenting at 8:15 AM ET. The presentation will be available via webcast on the events page of ir.veeco.com . Veeco management will also be available to meet one-on-one with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Oppenheimer representative to secure a meeting time.



Needham Virtual Semiconductor and SemiCap 1x1 Conference on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Veeco management will be available to meet one-on-one with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Needham representative to secure a meeting time.



Jefferies Semis, IT Hardware & Comm Infrastructure Summit on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile in Chicago, Illinois. Veeco management will be available to meet one-on-one with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Jefferies representative to secure a meeting time.



Deutsche Bank's 2022 Technology Conference on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at the Encore at Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada. Veeco management will be available to meet one-on-one with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Deutsche Bank representative to secure a meeting time.

About Veeco

Veeco ( VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD, and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com .

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.