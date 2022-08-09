ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2022 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT), owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking platform which provides tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines, announces a new client, CTR Investments & Consulting, Inc. (OTC PINK:CIVX). CTR Investments & Consulting, Inc. has started successfully using Groupons to drive traffic to its Hot Wings location in Atlanta, Georgia.

Hot Wings is a new brand owned by CTR and recently launched in the Atlanta market. The company is already successfully using Door Dash to drive business, but this takes the business to a new level says President Layne Olwin. Groupon can send out coupons to 1.8 million people in the Atlanta market. For a start-up operation that is critical. And within a week, Hot Wings is already reaping the benefits of the Groupon promotion. "CTR Investments & Consulting is dedicated to growing our business organically through the smart use of targeted social media and related marketing opportunities such as Groupon," stated Olwin

Findit will be assisting in driving traffic to Hot Wings and other brands owned by CTR Investments & Consulting, Inc. Currently, keywords and URLs are being identified to target in social media content and profiles on the Findit platform will be built out once keywords and social strategies are identified.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "We are excited to work with CTR Investments & Consulting, Inc. and help with exposure for Hot Wings and other brands owned by CTR Investments & Consulting, Inc. Within the world of social media, food content is especially popular and we will enjoy working with this type of content and are excited to see the growth that CTR Investments & Consulting, Inc. will likely experience."

About CTR Investments

CTR Investments is the parent holding company of Coke Hunter Hospitality Group Inc. Coke Hunter is involved in the Travel Center/Convenience Store/Fast Casual Dining segments as well as real estate development.

www.ctr1780.com.

Contact

Layne Olwin

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit, Inc. is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Findit Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

CONTACT:

Tom Powers

866-500-4576

[email protected]

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/711280/Findit-Inc-Has-Been-Engaged-by-CTR-Investments-and-Consulting-Inc-to-Assist-in-Improving-Overall-Online-Exposure-for-their-Brands



