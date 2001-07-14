Rent-A-Center Store Manager Elgin Copeland and his sales team are pleased to offer the residents of Riverdale an option when it comes to acquiring ownership of high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics and computers.

The new Rent-A-Center store is located at 7169-A Highway 85 in Riverdale. To welcome Rent-A-Center to its new neighborhood, members of the Riverdale community are invited to attend a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. EDT. The public will have the opportunity to shop the store’s merchandise during the grand opening event.

In conjunction with the grand opening ceremony, Rent-A-Center will be giving away an 85” Samsung Crystal UHD 7 Series TV, valued at $1,399.99. To enter, simply visit the store during the grand opening. No purchase is necessary.

As a part of Rent-A-Center’s mission to give back to those in need, the new store will contribute $1,000 to Triumph in Life Inc., a local organization dedicated to educate and empower youth and adults with learning disabilities from underserved communities, to recognize and optimize their full potential to become productive, contributing members of society.

Rent-A-Center operates 51 locations in Georgia. This Riverdale location will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The company’s omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809006038/en/