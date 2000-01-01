Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Tweedy Browne Comments on 3M

We decided to sell the Funds’ remaining holdings in 3M (

MMM, Financial), primarily due to recent litigation around product safety. There has been an extended running liability issue involving so-called “forever chemicals” getting into the public water supply, and a more recent issue involving earplugs made for the military. Damage awards in several early ear plug cases have been extraordinarily large and could be a drag on growth for 3M in the years ahead. While the stock remained reasonably priced, we felt it was more prudent to deploy the Funds’ capital elsewhere rather than trying to wait out years of legal wrangling.

From

Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio)'s second-quarter 2022 letter.

