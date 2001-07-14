Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR, Financial) ( TSX:MAXR, Financial), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced it has been selected by L3Harris Technologies for the design and production of 14 spacecraft platforms and associated support for its+Tranche+1+Tracking+Layer+contract with the Space Development Agency (SDA).

SDA selected L3Harris as a prime for its Tranche 1 Tracking Layer as part of the initial Missile Warning/Missile Tracking warfighting capability of the National Defense Space Architecture (NDSA). Tranche 1 Tracking Layer will provide limited global indications, warning and tracking of conventional and advanced missile threats, including hypersonic missile systems.

Designed, engineered and built in-house, these modular+satellite+platforms illustrate Maxar’s ability to adapt and extend its deep experience to provide agile, affordable solutions in proliferated, low Earth orbit (LEO) constellations. With this contract, Maxar will provide a robust foundation for the integration of various mission payloads, including optical terminals for space mesh networking, Ka-band communications, and infrared sensors. Additionally, it will provide related ground, operations and sustainment support. Maxar will manufacture the platforms at its factories in Palo Alto and San Jose, California, for delivery in 2024, and launches are scheduled to begin in April 2025.

“Maxar is proud to support L3Harris on this critical Space Development Agency mission that highlights our expanding national security capabilities,” said Chris Johnson, Maxar Senior Vice President and General Manager of Space. “This program demonstrates that Maxar is primed to handle a diverse set of missions, and it exemplifies how our technology and experience are optimized to bring rapidly deployed, proliferated LEO constellations to market.”

“Developing and manufacturing commoditized, commercially available spacecraft for the National Defense Space Architecture is key for the Space Development Agency, and the Maxar platform delivers incredible capability to the L3Harris Tranche 1 Tracking Layer mission solution,” said Rob Mitrevski, Vice President and General Manager, Spectral Solutions, L3Harris. “The relationship created by our two organizations on this program creates a powerful toolset in our nation’s defense against evolving missile threats.”

