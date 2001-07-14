Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it has been named an Overall Leader in the Business Intelligence (BI) category of the Dresner Advisory Services’ 2022 Wisdom of Crowds® Industry Excellence Awards for the sixth consecutive year. Overall Leader awards are based upon vendor ratings from the Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models in the firm’s annual series of flagship Wisdom of Crowds Market Studies, and follows the company’s announcement that it had+been+named an overall leader and received its sixth consecutive perfect recommendation score in Dresner’s flagship report, the 2022 Dresner Wisdom of Crowds® BI Market Study.

Determined by end customer input, ​​the overall leadership awards recognize vendors who demonstrate excellence across all categories of measurement: product/technology, sales and service, value, and confidence. As part of its Overall Leader award, Domo was also recognized as best in class for product robustness/sophistication of technology, completeness of functionality, reliability of technology, overall usability, ease of installation, ease of administration, customization and extensibility, and ease of upgrade/migration to new versions.

“Our annual research provides a clear, end-user perspective of the current priorities, deployment trends, and future intentions in the BI market,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “The Industry Excellence Award highlights Domo’s perfect recommendation score from its customers, showcasing the company’s excellent ratings in our Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models for Business Intelligence. We congratulate Domo for its sixth consecutive performance as an Overall Leader, as well as its Best in Class distinctions.”

As an Experience and Credibility Leader in BI, Domo demonstrates high levels of sales and service and offers exceptional product/technology solutions, while also receiving a high level of confidence from its customers and sense of value for price paid.

“To receive our sixth consecutive Industry Excellence Award is a testament to our entire team’s commitment in delivering value through innovative solutions that put data to work for everyone, enabling customers of all sizes to drive better business outcomes, reduce costs and improve efficiencies,” said John Mellor, Domo CEO. “I am extremely proud of our Domo team for achieving yet another perfect recommendation score from our customers, and thrilled to accept this award from Dresner Advisory Services on behalf of Domo.”

This recognition is Domo’s fifth Dresner distinction in 2022, which includes top ratings in the Dresner 2022 Wisdom of Crowds® BI Market Study, Dresner+2022+Self-Service+Business+Intelligence+Market+Study, Dresner+Advisory+Services%26rsquo%3B+2022+Cloud+Computing+and+Business+Intelligence+Market+Study and the Dresner+Advisory+Services%26rsquo%3B+2022+Guided+Analytics+Market+Study.

About Domo

Domo transforms business by putting data to work for everyone. Domo’s low-code data app platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics to enable anyone to create data apps to power any action in their business, right where work gets done. With Domo’s fully integrated cloud-native platform, critical business processes can now be optimized in days instead of months or more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005793/en/