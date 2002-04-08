ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. ( MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, announced it received a $12 million order from a leading defense prime contractor to provide advanced trusted and secure manufacturing and packaging for their GPS modules. The GPS modules will enable precision munition capabilities for the U.S. Army. The order was booked in the Company’s fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and is expected to be shipped over the next several quarters.



Why It Matters

As GPS is heavily utilized throughout high-precision operations, general navigation, and situational awareness, trusted location information is vital.

“We are honored to provide our customers with ultra-small, ultra-light packaging technology ruggedized for extreme environments,” said Tom Smelker, vice president and general manager, Mercury Microsystems. “Receiving this prominent order is a compelling demonstration of how the exponential power of Mercury makes trusted, secure manufacturing profoundly more accessible to aerospace and defense.”

The Company has successfully developed and commercialized an entire portfolio of microelectronics solutions ruggedized for modern defense applications without sacrificing size, weight or power. This comprehensive portfolio includes ultra-compact memory devices, military-grade secure solid-state drives (SSD), GPS solutions and BuiltSECURE™ System in Package (SiP) devices integrating advanced security algorithms. All of Mercury’s digital microelectronics solutions are designed and manufactured in a Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA)-accredited facility for design, packaging, test and broker services.

Mercury envisions, creates and delivers innovative technology solutions purpose-built to meet their customers’ most pressing high-tech needs. For additional information or purchase inquiries, visit mrcy.com, or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or [email protected].

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®

Mercury Systems is a technology company that delivers commercial innovation to rapidly transform the global aerospace and defense industry. From data to decision, silicon to systems, A&D leaders turn to the products, services, technologies and people that comprise the secure, end-to-end Mercury processing platform—the exponential power that connects customers to what matters most. Innovation That Matters®. By and For People Who Matter. To learn more, visit mrcy.com, or follow us on Twitter.

