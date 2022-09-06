UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise+automation software company, today announced it will report financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2023 ended July 31, 2022 after the market close on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

UiPath Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Time: 5:00 pm ET

Conference ID: 13731222

Live Call: 1-877-407-8309 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-201-689-8057 (Toll)

Replay: 1-877-660-6853 (US Toll-Free), 201-612-7415 (Toll)

(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on September 20, 2022)

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fir.uipath.com

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic+Process+Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005809/en/