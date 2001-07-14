Bird Global, Inc. ("Bird" or the "Company") ( NYSE:BRDS, Financial), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced the Company’s participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

D.A. Davidson Big Sky Summit . Bird will participate in one-on-one meetings and management will participate in a fireside chat at 1:00pm MT on Monday, August 22 nd in Big Sky, Montana.

. Bird will participate in one-on-one meetings and management will participate in a fireside chat at 1:00pm MT on Monday, August 22 in Big Sky, Montana. 15th Annual Cowen Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference. Bird will participate in one-on-one meetings and management will participate in a fireside chat virtually at 12:20pm ET on Friday, September 9th.

The fireside chats will be webcast live and can be accessed at ir.bird.co. An online archive will be available for a period of 30 days following the events. Investors are encouraged to contact their D.A. Davidson and Cowen representatives for more information on the conferences or to schedule a meeting.

