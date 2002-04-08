LATHAM, N.Y., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. (“Latham” or “the Company”) ( SWIM), the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, today announced the appointment of Patrick Sheller as its new General Counsel and Secretary.

Sheller was appointed General Counsel and Secretary effective August 8, 2022. In this role, Sheller will lead the company’s global legal team, corporate compliance, mergers and acquisitions, corporate securities, environmental, social & governance efforts, and all other aspects of Latham’s legal affairs. Sheller will report to Latham President and CEO Scott Rajeski.



“We are excited to welcome Patrick to the Latham team,” said Scott Rajeski, President and Chief Executive Officer of Latham, “Patrick has a strong track record of navigating legal and compliance operations at large, global organizations and his broad experience will be valuable as Latham continues to grow and expand and I am confident that his passion, counsel and insight will help Latham to achieve even greater results.”



Sheller has extensive experience in leading global legal and compliance efforts for large organizations. Prior to joining Latham, he advised public companies on securities law and corporate governance matters as an independent consultant and served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer for Mauser Packaging Solutions (“Mauser Packaging”) a multinational industrial container business. Sheller also served as General Counsel & Secretary for Mead Johnson Nutrition Company and Eastman Kodak Company and was engaged in private law practice with McKenna, Connor & Cuneo (now part of Dentons) in Washington, D.C.

Sheller began his legal career with the Federal Trade Commission in Washington, D.C., serving as Attorney Advisor to the Chairman and as a Staff Attorney in the Commission's Bureau of Competition.

He earned his law degree from Albany Law School in Albany, N.Y. and is a graduate of St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y.

About Latham Group, Inc.

Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of over 2,000 employees across over 30 facilities.

