Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The Board of Directors of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on October 14, 2022, to stockholders of record of its Common Stock at the close of business on September 16, 2022.

About Eagle Materials Inc.

Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Portland Cement, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard and Concrete and Aggregates from more than 70 facilities across the US. Eagle’s corporate headquarters is in Dallas, Texas.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220809005712r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005712/en/

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles