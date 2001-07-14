The Board of Directors of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on October 14, 2022, to stockholders of record of its Common Stock at the close of business on September 16, 2022.

About Eagle Materials Inc.

Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Portland Cement, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard and Concrete and Aggregates from more than 70 facilities across the US. Eagle’s corporate headquarters is in Dallas, Texas.

