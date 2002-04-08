COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with the Bath & Body Works, Inc. (: BBWI) second quarter 2022 earnings release, which will cross the wire after market close on Wednesday, Aug. 17, you are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 9:00 a.m. ET with Bath & Body Works executives.

What: Bath & Body Works Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Webcast

When: 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

How: Log on to bbwinc.com or call:

Domestic Dial-In Number: 888.946.7609 (Conference ID 6362067)

Domestic Replay Number: 800.944.1822 (Conference ID 6362067)

International Dial-In Number: 517.308.9411 (Conference ID 6362067)

International Replay Number: 203.369.3872 (Conference ID 6362067)

If you are unable to participate in the live webcast, the call will also be archived on our website here.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS:

Home of America’s Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including the #1 selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company’s predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,770 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 360 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.