SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology,” OLMA), today announced the advancement of OP-1250, a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD), into Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer.



“We are excited about the potential of OP-1250 and are expeditiously advancing the development program as we work to further position OP-1250 as a differentiated CERAN and potential endocrine therapy of choice for ER+ breast cancer.” said Naseem Zojwalla, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Olema Oncology. “Enrollment is underway in Phase 2 monotherapy, and we look forward to further evaluating OP-1250’s benefit in treating ER+/HER2- breast cancer patients.”

Selection of the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of 120 mg OP-1250 once-daily was based on pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability, and encouraging early anti-tumor activity from Phase 1b expansion, which evaluated both 60 mg and 120 mg dose cohorts. As of July 1, 2022, a total of 50 patients had been treated in Phase 1b expansion (N=25 for each cohort).

Pharmacokinetic analyses demonstrated dose-proportional exposure of OP-1250, high oral bioavailability, and steady-state plasma levels with minimal peak-to-trough variability.

The majority of reported adverse events were Grade 1 or 2 at both dose levels, and the most common treatment-emergent adverse events occurring in ≥10% of patients were nausea, vomiting, fatigue, and headache, which were similar across both doses.​

Two cases of Grade 4 and one case of Grade 3 neutropenia have been observed in patients in the 120 mg cohort of the Phase 1b expansion. One patient with Grade 4 neutropenia paused treatment for one week, restarted at a lower dose and subsequently had an unconfirmed partial response at the first scan. A second patient had Grade 4 febrile neutropenia with no evidence of infection. The patient discontinued treatment and remains off-study. Concurrent with disease progression at 8 weeks, a third patient had Grade 3 neutropenia, which has since resolved.

Encouraging early anti-tumor activity continued to be observed, with a total of 4 partial responses in 31 efficacy-evaluable patients in the Phase 1b expansion as of July 1, 2022 (1 confirmed partial response at 60 mg and 3 unconfirmed partial responses, pending confirmation at a subsequent scan, at 120 mg).

Phase 2 enrollment continues and will include three cohorts: patients with measurable disease (N=50), patients with non-measurable disease (N=15), and patients with CNS metastasis (N=15). Olema plans to initiate a pivotal monotherapy trial in mid-2023.

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers. Olema’s lead product candidate, OP-1250, is an orally-available small molecule with combined activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being evaluated as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial, and in a Phase 1b combination trial with palbociclib, in patients with recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Forward Looking Statements

