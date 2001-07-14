Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conferenceon Wednesday, September 14th, at the Sheraton New York Hotel in New York. Joaquin Duato, Chief Executive Officer, and Joseph J. Wolk, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 11:10 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This live audio webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

The audio webcast replay will be available approximately 48-hrs after the webcast.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005996/en/