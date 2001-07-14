Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) a digital asset platform that unlocks crypto and drives loyalty to create delightful, connected experiences for a broad range of clients, announced that Karen Alexander, Interim Chief Financial Officer, is appointed Chief Financial Officer of Bakkt. Ms. Alexander assumed the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer on May 23, 2022 and previously served as Chief Accounting Officer of Bakkt.

“I’m pleased to welcome Karen into the role of Chief Financial Officer,” said Gavin Michael, President & CEO of Bakkt. “With Karen’s expansive industry experience and intimate knowledge of our company financials, she is perfectly suited to continue driving Bakkt forward with the same momentum.”

Ms. Alexander began serving as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company in connection with the closing of its business combination with VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings in October 2021, after serving in the same position with Bakkt Holdings, LLC (the company’s predecessor) since June 2021.

Prior to joining the company, Ms. Alexander worked at GE Capital from October 2004 to April 2021 in finance and accounting roles of increasing responsibility, most recently serving as Global Technical Controller from January 2017 to April 2021.

Ms. Alexander began her career as an external auditor with Arthur Andersen LLP and Ernst & Young LLP. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Miami University (Ohio).

About Bakkt:

Bakkt is a digital asset platform that unlocks crypto and drives loyalty to create delightful, connected experiences for a broad range of clients. Bakkt’s platform, available through the Bakkt App and to partners, amplifies consumer spending and bolsters loyalty programs, adding value for all key stakeholders within the Bakkt payments and digital assets ecosystem. Launched in 2018, Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bakkt.com%2F | Twitter %40Bakkt | LinkedIn https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fbakkt%2F

