Roblox Corp. ( RBLX, Financial) is an online gaming platform that was founded 2006 and skyrocketed to popularity during the Covid-19 lockdown of 2020. The platform now has over 50 million daily active users globally and is widely popular among Gen Z consumers.

The stock went public in March 2021 and doubled in price by November, before it came crashing down around 80% to a $26 bottom in mid-June. However, the stock has popped by 83% since then.

In this discussion, I will break down the company's second-quarter earnings report to determine if it has good value potential.

Innovative business model

Roblox offers an immersive gaming platform in which people can “be whoever they want to be.” Its mission is to “connect a billion people with optimism and civility” by enabling anyone to create and have fun with friends across a range of immersive 3-D experiences. One unique thing about Roblox is its platform model, where immersive experiences are created by developers. Roblox paid a staggering $143 million to developers in the second quarter as it plans to invest heavily in “building the future.”

The company is also poised to benefit from secular shift towards the “metaverse” as its platform already exists on it. According to a study by Verified Market Research, the “Metaverse Market” was valued at $27.21 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach over $825 billion by 2030, expanding at a blistering 39% compounded annual growth rate.

Founder-led by David Baszucki (now CEO) and Erik Casse, the company has a bold vision and major plans for the future of the metaverse.

Second-quarter breakdown

On Aug. 9, Roblox posted its financial results for the second quarter of 2022. Revenue was $591.2 million, up 30% over the prior-year quarter. The company’s bookings, which is a metric it uses for total revenue that includes its virtual currency called Robux, was $639.9 million, down approximately 4% year over year. Despite the decline, this actually beat some analysts' estimates by $13 million.







Daily active users rose by 21% to a substantial 52.2 million, but this was below consensus estimates of 54 million. Robolox is historically known as having a demographic of young children using the platform, which makes it less valuable to many investors. The good news is the number of daily active users ages 13 and up increased by 30%, which is strong against the 13% growth for those under the age of 13. Its bookings total for 17 to 24-year-old males in North America was also greater than the total bookings for its younger demographic of nine to 12-year-old males, which historically was the most engaged demographic.

Management believes this is a result of “more aged up content,” which includes features such as voice chat and layered clothing. After a contraction in the past couple of quarters, overall DAUs in the U.S. and Canada recovered with a 15% growth rate year over year.

Hours engaged on the platform also showed positive signs internationally, totaling 11.3 billion, up 16% year over year. However, the U.S. and Canadian markets still lagged with growth of 1%. Average bookings per DAU also fell by an eye-watering 21% to $12.25, which was not great news for investors.

The company lost 30 cents per share, which was greater than the loss of 21 cents per share analysts were anticipating. Management put these increased losses down to larger investments, which they expected will “put a little drag on earnings” but “pay off in the three to five year timeframe.”

These investments include infrastructure and trust and safety spending, which was $106.8 million in the second quarter and up 41% year over year. In addition, the company made large investments in personnel costs of $143 million, up 53% year over year, but this excludes stock-based compensation, which would have had an even more negative effect on its fundamentals. However, management did state they aim to keep overall share dilution under 5% in 2022.

Developer exchange fees also increased by 22% during the quarter, which is close to the all-time high. Again, the company believes investments into building out its developer community will increase the product value and user experience in the long term. Net cost of revenue was $143.2 million, up 22% year over year.

Adjusted Ebitda slid 61% year over year to $54.6 million. Net cash from operations of $26.5 million also fell and free cash flow turned negative for the first time to -$57.3 million.

Roblox is trading with a price-sales ratio of 13, which is cheaper than its historic average but still higher than its lows of around 9 in June. Thus, given the macroeconomic environment of high inflation and rising interest rates, I would not deem this stock to be cheap given its unprofitability.



Final thoughts

Roblox is an innovative technology company with an inspiring mission to connect over 1 billion people around the world in a safe and creative way. One billion MAUs would make the platform the size of Instagram or TikTok, so the company still has a long way to go. Its developer community gives this company a platform advantage and it does benefit from strong network effects.

Since the boost in 2020, however, its growth has slowed down despite investing for the future. Roblox is definitely one to watch, but I believe there are better opportunities in the current climate.