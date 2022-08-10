JUST - EVOTEC BIOLOGICS WILL APPLY ITS FULLY INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM TO DEVELOP AN OPTIMISED COMMERCIAL PROCESS FOR ALPN-303, A DUAL BAFF/APRIL INHIBITOR FOR SYSTEMIC LUPUS ERYTHEMATOSUS AND OTHER AUTOIMMUNE AND INFLAMMATORY DISEASES

HAMBURG, GERMANY & SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange:EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ:EVO) and Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) today announced that Evotec's Seattle-based subsidiary, Just - Evotec Biologics, Inc., expanded a multi-year partnership with Alpine for the development of a commercial process for ALPN-303, an engineered TACI domain with significantly improved potency against the B cell cytokines BAFF and APRIL, being developed for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and other B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The contract is a continuation of their first-in-human program initiated in 2020 in which Just - Evotec Biologics delivered drug substance materials using their J.DESIGN continuous manufacturing platform for Alpine's ongoing Phase I study and anticipated Phase II studies of ALPN-303.

Under the expanded contract, Just - Evotec Biologics will leverage its data-driven technology platform to develop a commercial manufacturing process for ALPN-303. The programme includes upstream and downstream process, analytical method, and formulation development with a view to support commercial manufacturing of ALPN‑303. Commercial process development activities will be performed at Just - Evotec Biologics' state-of-the art J.POD® biomanufacturing facility located in Redmond, Washington.

J.DESIGN, Just - Evotec Biologics' data-driven, highly automated end-to-end biologics technology platform, employs a series of innovative technologies relying on the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, intensified and continuous bioprocesses specifically designed for flexible and efficient biologics development, from discovery through to clinical and commercial manufacturing. The advanced Just - Evotec Biologics platform is specifically well suited for monoclonal antibodies and related protein modalities such as Fc fusion proteins. The J.POD facility was designed to support both clinical and commercial manufacturing processes while leveraging its expandable and highly flexible capacity.

Dr Linda Zuckerman, Executive Vice President, Global Head Biotherapeutics at Just - Evotec Biologics, commented: "We are excited to continue our highly collaborative partnership with the innovative team at Alpine to support the development of a commercial process for ALPN-303 in our state-of-the art J.POD site in Redmond, WA."

Dr Craig Johnstone, Chief Operating Officer at Evotec, added: "We are proud to support Alpine in its endeavour to further develop ALPN-303. The combination of flexible manufacturing capacity with smart, robust and high-yielding process development makes Just - Evotec Biologics' J.DESIGN the ideal platform to bring ALPN-303 to patients with currently significant unmet medical needs."

Dr Wayne Gombotz, Alpine's Chief Technology Officer, commented: "ALPN-303 is a highly differentiated and promising therapeutic candidate with the potential to treat challenging target diseases such as lupus and other B-cell related inflammatory diseases. We are excited to be leveraging Just - Evotec Biologics' J.DESIGN platform to bring this important therapeutic to late-stage clinical development."

About ALPN-303

ALPN-303 is a dual B cell cytokine antagonist being developed for multiple autoimmune and/or inflammatory diseases. Engineered by directed evolution, ALPN-303 potently inhibits the pleiotropic B cell cytokines B cell activating factor/B lymphocyte stimulator (BAFF, BLyS) and a proliferation inducing ligand (APRIL), which play key roles in B cell development, differentiation, and survival, and together contribute to the pathogenesis of multiple autoimmune diseases like systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and many other autoantibody-related inflammatory diseases. By simultaneously blocking these two cytokines, ALPN-303 has the potential to improve outcomes in patients suffering from severe autoimmune and/or inflammatory diseases.

ABOUT ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES

Alpine Immune Sciences is committed to leading a new wave of immune therapeutics. With world-class research and development capabilities, a highly productive scientific platform, and a proven management team, Alpine is seeking to create first- or best-in-class multifunctional immunotherapies via unique protein engineering technologies to improve patients' lives. Alpine has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global biopharmaceutical companies and has a diverse pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development. For more information, visit www.alpineimmunesciences.com. Follow @AlpineImmuneSci on Twitter and LinkedIn.

ABOUT JUST - EVOTEC BIOLOGICS

Just - Evotec Biologics, wholly owned by Evotec SE, is a unique platform company that integrates the design, engineering, development, and manufacture of biologics. With deep expertise in the fields of artificial intelligence, machine learning, protein discovery, bioprocessing and manufacturing, the Just team came together to solve the scientific and technical hurdles that block access to life-changing protein therapeutics; from the design of therapeutic molecules to the design of the manufacturing plants used to produce them. Our focus is to create access and value for a global market through scientific and technological innovation. Learn more at www.just-evotecbiologics.com

ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Company's multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec leverages this "Data-driven R&D Autobahn to Cures" for proprietary projects and within a network of partners including all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 4,200 highly qualified people. The Company's 16 sites offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter %40Evotec and LinkedIn.

