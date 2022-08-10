LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Gaming Realms (AIM:GMR), the developer and licensor of mobile focused gaming content, will announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 on Tuesday, 20th September 2022.

Enquiries

Gaming Realms plc 0845 123 3773 Michael Buckley, Executive Chairman Mark Segal, CFO Peel Hunt LLP - NOMAD and broker 020 7418 8900 George Sellar Andrew Clark Lalit Bose Yellow Jersey 07747 788 221 Charles Goodwin Annabelle Wills

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

