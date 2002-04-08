SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited ( JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its subsidiary Wuhan SendCloud Technology Co., Ltd. (“SendCloud”) has entered into a strategic partnership with Volvo Construction Equipment Investment (China) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Volvo Construction Equipment, the world's leading construction equipment manufacturer and total-solutions provider. Leveraging its years of technical expertise and experience in email services, SendCloud will help Volvo Construction Equipment optimize operational efficiency. This partnership demonstrates the industry-wide acclaim and trust that SendCloud commands for the high-quality services it offers to world-renowned companies.

Part of Volvo Group, Volvo Construction Equipment is a major international company that develops, manufactures, and markets equipment for construction and related industries. It also provides a wide range of solutions in equipment maintenance, financing, rental, used equipment and other related customized solutions. With more than 180 years of experience in construction and innovation, Volvo Construction Equipment has grown to have operations in more than 190 markets and it has manufacturing bases in Sweden, France, Germany, the U.S., Brazil, Russia, India, South Korea and China.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile ( JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

