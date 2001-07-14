Magellan+Healthcare%2C+Inc., the behavioral healthcare segment of Magellan+Health%2C+Inc., today announced that it has earned a Full three-year Managed Behavioral Healthcare Organization (MBHO) Accreditation from The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Review Oversight Committee for the Commercial, Exchange, Medicaid and Medicare product lines.

“At Magellan Healthcare, we are proud to have achieved this full accreditation from NCQA,” said Caroline Carney, M.D., Magellan Healthcare’s President of Behavioral Health and Chief Medical Officer of Magellan Health. “This is a testament to our commitment to NCQA’s high quality standards and reinforces our decade’s long commitment to supporting individuals with behavioral health conditions.”

This accreditation is awarded to Magellan Healthcare, Inc. for its full compliance with the approximately 60 NCQA MBHO Accreditation standards that are purposely set high to encourage MBHOs to continuously enhance their quality. The categories include Quality Management and Improvement, Utilization Management, Credentialing and Recredentialing, Members' Rights and Responsibilities, and Preventive Behavioral Healthcare Services. This ensures a clinically effective managed behavioral healthcare delivery system, which maintains as its primary objective, the delivery of high-quality member care and service.

NCQA MBHO Accreditation standards are intended to help organizations achieve the highest level of performance possible, reduce patient risk for untoward outcomes, and create an environment of continuous improvement.

“Magellan Healthcare’s MBHO Accreditation is proof that it’s an organization which works hard to coordinate care, provide access and good customer support for members,” said Margaret E. O’Kane, NCQA President, “It’s a sign that Magellan Healthcare, Inc. is focused on improving the behavioral health of its members.”

About the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCAQ): NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter+%40ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com%2FNCQA.org%2F and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fncqa.

About Magellan Healthcare: Magellan+Healthcare%2C+Inc., the healthcare business unit of Magellan Health, Inc., offers solutions for complex conditions in the areas of behavioral health and medical specialty treatment. Magellan Healthcare serves commercial health plans, employers, state and local governments, and the Federal government, including the Department of Defense. For more information, visit MagellanHealthcare.com.

About Magellan Health: Magellan+Health%2C+Inc.is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

(MGLN-GEN)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005004/en/