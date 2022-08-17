CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (“NXT” or the "Company") (TSX:SFD; NSFDF) today announced that it will be presenting at the Sidoti August Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 12:15 pm EDT / 9:15 am PDT. George Liszicasz (CEO) and Eugene Woychyshyn (CFO) will be presenting to a virtual audience. NXT’s presentation will be available on August 16, 2022 at www.nxtenergy.com.



To register for the live presentation, please use the following information:

Sidoti August Micro-Cap Virtual Conference 2022

Presentation Date: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Presentation Time: 12:15 pm Eastern Time/9:15 am Pacific Time

Webcast:https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NKVAbmczRXmFpYjvrIv2bQ

NXT will be hosting virtual one-to-one investor meetings throughout the conference. To register, please visit the Sidoti investor registration page here.

About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary based technology company whose proprietary SFD® survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential. The SFD® survey system enables our clients to focus their exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential. SFD® is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides its clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.

For investor and media inquiries please contact: