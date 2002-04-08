EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miromatrix Medical Inc. ( MIRO), a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs to help save and improve patients' lives, announced today that it has appointed Jack Lake, M.D. as the Company's new Medical Director.



Dr. Lake is a Professor of Surgery and Medicine and the Chief of Hepatology in the Department of Medicine at the University of Minnesota. He is also the Executive Medical Director for Solid Organ Transplantation at the University of Minnesota Medical Center. Dr. Lake will serve as Miromatrix's Medical Director while remaining in his current roles at the University.

"We are excited to have Dr. Lake join the Miromatrix team," says Dr. Jeff Ross, Miromatrix's CEO. "Dr. Lake brings tremendous experience and knowledge of liver and whole organ transplantation. He is extraordinarily equipped to help us advance our mission of eliminating the transplant waiting list by bioengineering fully functional organs for transplant."

In addition to his work at the University of Minnesota, Dr. Lake is the past President of both the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) and the American Society of Transplant Physicians. Dr. Lake has also held leadership roles in the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease and the International Liver Transplantation Society. He is also the former editor of the journal Liver Transplantation. Dr. Lake's research expertise includes liver allocation, predictors of outcomes following liver transplantation, and the development of new treatments for patients with liver disease.

"I am very excited to be joining the team at Miromatrix," says Dr. Lake. "Optimally serving patients with organ failure and in need of organ transplantation has been my passion for my entire career. I truly believe that Miromatrix's technology has the promise to better serve an even greater number of patients with organ failure."

About Miromatrix

Miromatrix Medical Inc. is a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable human organs to help save and improve patients' lives. The Company has developed a proprietary perfusion technology platform for bioengineering organs that it believes will efficiently scale to address the shortage of available human organs. The Company's initial development focus is on human livers and kidneys. For more information, visit miromatrix.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our first ever transplant of a bioengineered liver transplant into a large animal. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "outlook," "guidance," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions and are based largely on our current business plans, expectations, and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, our history of significant losses, which we expect to continue; our limited history operating as a commercial company; our expectations with respect to the regulatory pathway of our product candidates, our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for such product candidates, and the anticipated effect of delays in obtaining any such regulatory approvals; our expectations with respect to preclinical and clinical trial plans for our product candidates, the results of such activities and the safety and efficacy of our product candidates; our ability to commercialize our product candidates; our ability to compete successfully with larger competitors in our highly competitive industry; our ability to achieve and maintain adequate levels of coverage or reimbursement for any future products we may seek to commercialize; our expectations regarding our manufacturing capabilities; a pandemic, epidemic or outbreak of an infectious disease in the U.S. or worldwide, including the outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus, COVID-19; product liability claims; our ability to establish and maintain intellectual property protection for our products, as well as our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; our ability to attract and retain senior management and key scientific personnel; and other important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expected or projected. For information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section of the Company's 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any additional risks presented in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact

Greg Chodaczek

347-620-7010

[email protected]