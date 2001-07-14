Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) (“Microvast” or the “Company”) announced today that it has a new dial-in number for its second quarter earnings call that will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Central Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Investment community professionals interested in participating in the Q&A session may join the call by dialing +1 201 493 6784.

This is an update to the dial-in information that was previously communicated in a press release on as a result of a change in vendor. The date, time and webcast access information for the earnings call remain the same.

The simultaneous live webcast will be accessible from the Events & Presentations tab of Microvast’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.microvast.com. A replay will be available following the conclusion of the live event.

About Microvast

Microvast is a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast is renowned for its cutting-edge cell technology and its vertical integration capabilities which extend from core battery chemistry (cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator) to modules and packs. By integrating the process from raw material to system assembly, Microvast has developed a family of products covering a breadth of market applications, including electric vehicles, energy storage and battery components. Microvast was founded in 2006 and is headquartered near Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.microvast.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter (@microvast).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005297/en/