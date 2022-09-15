Jose Garcia, CEO, will provide a corporate overview & operation update via a live presentation followed by live Q&A

Investors and other interested parties are invited to join and learn more about Silver X

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / SILVER X MINING CORP. (TSX-V:AGX) (OTCQB:AGXPF) ("Silver X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's CEO, José Garcia, will be presenting Silver X's most recent investor deck on September 15 at 10 am PST, which will include an overview of current operations, recent achievements and upcoming milestones. Silver X invites all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below.

Date: September 15, 2022

Time: 10 am PST

Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nDzVvsoKSb233Nrxr6dIJA

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

HAVE QUESTIONS? You may submit your questions beforehand in the registration form or by email at [email protected].

Silver X has granted 250,000 restricted share units with a term of 1 year and 1,950,000 options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company, in accordance with the Company's restricted share unit plan and share option plan, respectively. Each option will have an exercise price of C$0.25 and a term of 5 years.

About Silver X

Silver X is a Canadian silver mining company with assets in Peru. The Company's flagship asset is the Tangana silver, gold, lead, zinc and copper project (the "Project") located in Huancavelica, Peru, 10 km north-northwest of the Nueva Recuperada polymetallic concentrate plant. Founders and management have a successful track record of increasing shareholder value. For more information visit our website at www.silverxmining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

José M. Garcia

CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Silver X Mining Corp.

José M. Garcia, CEO

+1 604 358 1382 | [email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

The following are some of the assumptions upon which forward-looking information is based: that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; demand for, and stable or improving price for the commodities we produce; receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, permits and renewals in a timely manner; that the Company will not experience any material accident, labour dispute or failure of plant or equipment or other material disruption in the Company's operations at the Project and Nueva Recuperada Plant; the availability of financing for operations and development; the Company's ability to procure equipment and operating supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; that the estimates of the resources at the Project and the geological, operational and price assumptions on which these and the Company's operations are based are within reasonable bounds of accuracy (including with respect to size, grade and recovery); the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled personnel and directors; and the ability of management to execute strategic goals.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to those risks described in the Company's annual and interim MD&As and in its public documents filed on www.sedar.com from time to time. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

