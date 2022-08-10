SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Planet Resource Recovery (OTC PINK:PRRY) recently acquired the intellectual property and tooling associated with the MAX Amphibious ATV (All-Terrain Vehicle) product line (www.maxatvs.com). The company is gearing up to recommence manufacturing of MAX ATVs, which were originally manufactured by Recreatives Industries Inc., between 1969-2013 in Buffalo, New York.

President Galen Reich stated: "Our mission is to offer extraordinary off-road mobility to both consumer and commercial markets by manufacturing off-road vehicles with unique design features that give them the exceptional capability to traverse terrain that is impassable to most other types of off-road vehicles." The company's initial focus is on relaunching the recreational/light utility MAX all-terrain vehicle product line using tried-and-true designs to help rebuild the supply chain and achieve acceptance more quickly in the larger global ATV industry, which is still expanding at a rate of over 1,010,000 units per year.

The company's new MAX parts website will soon go live, which will firmly establish PRRY as the official supplier of genuine OEM MAX parts and accessories. The company believes this is a major step in reviving the MAX brand as well as reawakening the customer base; building, refining, and establishing a sales infrastructure; and eventually becoming a significant revenue generating department.

The Company acknowledges that it is crucial to source the production of proprietary MAX components before commencing vehicle manufacturing since this will energize the supply chain and feed the assembly line for the new MAX vehicles that will enter production in 2023.

Visit PRRY's corporate website at www.recreatives.com for upcoming announcements and filings from the company on a timely basis.

About Planet Resource Recovery Inc.

PLANET RESOURCE RECOVERY, INC. ("PRRY") is a Nevada-based company that has recently acquired the intellectual property and tooling associated with the MAX ATV (all-terrain vehicle) product line and will begin manufacturing MAX ATVs (originally manufactured by Recreatives Industries Inc. between 1970-2013) in New York state. The Company's management has a collective of 56-plus years of experience in manufacturing, engineering, business management, eCommerce, and finance, and the company President was General Manager of Recreatives Industries for more than 20 years. PRRY will capitalize on MAX's brand legacy of 52 years as well as the proven product design embedded in all the intellectual property developed over decades and now exclusive to PRRY. The company will initially focus on building the recreational/light utility MAX all-terrain vehicle (ATV) product line from existing, proven designs, which will serve to re-build the supply chain and re-gain acceptance more rapidly into the broader global ATV market which continues to grow at over 1,010,000 units per year. Once the supply infrastructure, assembly line, and sales channels have all been re-activated and developed for the MAX ATV product line, PRRY has forward-looking plans to diversify its product portfolio by investing heavily in focused R&D to bring pragmatic new vehicles and accessories to market in a compressed timeframe.

