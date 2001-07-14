Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GMTX) (“Gemini”) and Disc Medicine, Inc. (“Disc”), a privately-held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine the companies in an all-stock transaction. The combined company will focus on advancing Disc’s pipeline of hematology programs, including multiple patient studies for its clinical-stage programs bitopertin and DISC-0974. Upon shareholder approval, the combined company is expected to operate under the name Disc Medicine, Inc. and trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol IRON.

In support of the merger, Disc has secured commitments from a syndicate of healthcare investors led by Access Biotechnology and including OrbiMed, Atlas Venture, 5AM Ventures, Novo Holdings A/S, Arix Bioscience, Rock Springs Capital, and Janus Henderson Investors, for a $53.5 million financing that is expected to close concurrent with the completion of the merger. With the cash expected from both companies at closing and the proceeds of the concurrent financing, the combined company is currently expected to have approximately $175 million of cash or cash equivalents. The cash resources will be used to advance Disc’s pipeline through multiple clinical studies and provide runway into 2025. The merger and related financing are expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“I’m delighted to announce this merger with Gemini, which comes at a pivotal moment for our company. In the last few months, we have initiated clinical studies in patients for both bitopertin and DISC-0974 and presented first-in-human data from DISC-0974, our hepcidin suppression program, establishing clinical proof-of-mechanism,” said John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Disc Medicine. “This transaction will provide us with tremendous financial strength, propel several programs through a series of data catalysts and enable us to explore the full potential of our pipeline.”

“Gemini’s strategic review was a thorough and thoughtful process,” said Georges Gemayel, Ph.D., Executive Chair and interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Gemini. “We believe that this transaction presents an exciting opportunity for our shareholders, as Disc has built a diversified, clinical-stage pipeline of product candidates, and we believe in the ability of Disc’s experienced management team to lead the combined company. We look forward to its continued success.”

About Disc Medicine’s Hematology Portfolio

Disc has a clinical-stage development pipeline composed of investigational product candidates that affect heme biosynthesis and iron metabolism. Disc’s programs are designed to target pathways with established, clinically-validated biology and have the potential to address multiple indications. This includes:

Bitopertin (Heme Synthesis Modulator): Bitopertin is an inhibitor of glycine transporter, GlyT1, and has demonstrated effects on heme biosynthesis in clinical studies. Bitopertin was in-licensed by Disc from Roche in 2021 and has been extensively studied, including a safety data package reflecting clinical experience in over 4,000 individuals. Inhibition of heme biosynthesis has the potential to address a wide range of hematologic disorders. Disc has initiated BEACON, an open-label, phase 2 trial of bitopertin in patients with erythropoietic porphyria, a rare, debilitating and potentially fatal genetic disorder that results in dysregulated heme biosynthesis and where bitopertin has the potential to become the first disease-modifying treatment. Additional clinical studies in Diamond-Blackfan Anemia (DBA) and other indications are being planned.

DISC-0974 (Hepcidin Suppression): DISC-0974 is a monoclonal antibody targeting a co-receptor called hemojuvelin (HJV) and is designed to suppress hepcidin production and increase serum iron levels in patients suffering from the anemia of inflammation. DISC-0974 was in-licensed by Disc from AbbVie in 2019. Anemia of inflammation arises from abnormally elevated hepcidin and is the most common form of anemia, affecting millions of patients across numerous diseases such as chronic kidney disease, myelofibrosis, cancer, autoimmune diseases, and other conditions with an inflammatory component. Disc has established clinical proof-of-mechanism of DISC-0974 in a phase 1 study of healthy volunteers and initiated a phase 1b/2 clinical study of DISC-0974 in patients with anemia of myelofibrosis. Disc plans to initiate a phase 1b/2 clinical study of DISC-0974 in patients with anemia of chronic kidney disease (non-dialysis) in late 2022.

Matriptase-2 Inhibitor (Hepcidin Induction): Disc has a research program designed to identify orally-available, small molecules to inhibit Matriptase-2 (referred to as Mat-2 or TMPRSS6) and increase the production of hepcidin and restrict iron availability. The therapeutic role of hepcidin has been established in patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, and is being studied for the treatment of diseases associated with iron overload, including beta-thalassemia, myelodysplastic syndromes, and sickle cell disease.

About the Proposed Transaction, Management and Organization

Pre-merger Gemini shareholders are expected to own approximately 28% of the combined company and pre-merger Disc shareholders are expected to own approximately 72% of the combined company, in each case before giving effect to the concurrent financing. The percentage of the combined company that Gemini’s shareholders will own as of the close of the transaction is subject to adjustment based on the amount of Gemini’s net cash at the closing date. Immediately prior to the closing of the proposed merger, Gemini stockholders will be issued contingent value rights representing the right to receive certain payments from proceeds received by the combined company, if any, related to pre-transaction legacy assets during the period ending one year following the closing of the merger.

Following the merger, the combined company will be led by John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., the current CEO and President of Disc Medicine, and other members of the Disc management team. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will be renamed “Disc Medicine, Inc.” and the corporate headquarters will be located in Watertown, MA. The merger agreement provides that the Board of Directors of the combined company will be composed of nine members, including eight Disc board members and one from Gemini. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of both companies and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions, including, the approvals by the stockholders of each company and other customary closing conditions.

SVB Securities is serving as the exclusive financial advisor and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP is serving as legal counsel to Gemini. Morgan Stanley is serving as the lead financial advisor to Disc Medicine along with Wedbush PacGrow, and Goodwin Procter LLP is serving as legal counsel to Disc Medicine.

Webcast Presentation

The companies will host a webcast presentation to discuss the proposed transaction as well as Disc’s platform and pipeline assets today, August 10, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed on the Events & Presentations page of Gemini’s website or by dialing 1-(888) 660-6186 or 1-(929) 203-0798 internationally and referencing conference ID number 6678391. A webcast of the presentation and associated slides will be available on the Investors & Media section of Gemini’s website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.geminitherapeutics.com and a replay will be archived for 30 days following the presentation.

About Gemini Therapeutics, Inc.

Gemini Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision medicine company previously focused on developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). For more information, visit www.geminitherapeutics.com.

About Disc Medicine, Inc.

Disc Medicine is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with hematologic disorders. Disc is building a portfolio of innovative, first-in-class therapeutic candidates that affect fundamental pathways of red blood cell biology. Disc Medicine is committed to developing treatments that empower and bring hope to the many patients who suffer from hematologic disease. For more information, please visit www.discmedicine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

