BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., ( LXXGF; TSX-V: LXG) (“LexaGene” or the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company that has commercialized the MiQLab® System for automated PCR-based syndromic testing in veterinary clinics, announces it has significantly shortened the time the System needs to report a result.



The MiQLab System is designed for in-clinic use, requires less than a minute to initiate sample processing, and returns results on the presence of 10 different pathogens and 33 markers for antimicrobial resistance. The microfluidic system executes a complex series of scripts to complete three main tasks, namely sample preparation (the process of purifying genetic material from a complex sample), PCR reaction assembly, and PCR amplification and reporting. Previously, these three tasks took 120 minutes to complete, and now can be completed in just 80 minutes.

Steve Armstrong, LexaGene’s Chief Operating Officer stated, “LexaGene’s mission has been to provide the highest quality data in the shortest time possible. Recent studies have shown the MiQLab System to generate very high-quality data, so we have now turned our attention to speeding up the System. My team evaluated each of the three tasks and has increased some efficiencies that have shaved ~40 minutes off the time required to generate a result. We are completing some additional validation tests before releasing these improvements to our customers, which we anticipate will happen over the next 4-6 weeks.”

Dr. Jack Regan, Founder and CEO of LexaGene stated, “We’ve heard from our customers about the importance of a fast time-to-result. We are already in a different league from the days it takes to receive culture results, but we wanted to push our System even faster than it currently is. We are excited about these advancements and will continue to push our System to report the fastest test results possible without compromising data integrity.”

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Dr. Jack Regan

Chief Executive Officer & Chairman

To learn more about LexaGene and the MiQLab System or subscribe to company updates, visit www.lexagene.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.

LexaGene is a molecular diagnostics company that has commercialized the MiQLab® System for fast and easy detection of pathogens and other molecular markers. The System is PCR-based, screens for 24 targets at once, and is designed for on-site usage. Our customers include veterinary hospitals and reference laboratories – as well as contract biologic manufacturers. The MiQLab System delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection and returns results in approximately two hours. The MiQLab System is also open-access, which allows end-users to load their own PCR assays onto the System to target any genetic target of interest.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors -- including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the success of technology development efforts, the cost to procure critical parts, performance of the instrument, market acceptance of the technology, regulatory acceptance, and licensing issues -- that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations as disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.