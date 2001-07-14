Kohl%26rsquo%3Bs (NYSE: KSS) is making holiday shopping even easier and more efficient this year. New for the 2022 season, Kohl’s Self-Pickup service is now available on eligible Kohls.com orders at all of Kohl’s more than 1,100 stores nationwide, furthering the strength of the Company’s omnichannel foundation. As a part of Kohl’s commitment to an industry-leading shopping experience, the new Self-Pickup service creates a hassle-free In-Store Pickup alternative for a faster pickup, and no lines in sight. With 80% of Americans living within 15 miles of a Kohl’s store, millions of shoppers can now take advantage of this convenience on eligible In-Store Pickup orders.

Ready within two hours, shoppers who select “In-Store Pickup” for their online order will receive a “Ready for Pickup” email that will specify if the order will be found in the designated Self-Pickup area. Customers will then be directed to the area within the store for a quick email-guided pickup process. More details on how the experience works can be found here.

“Our teams have been working hard to ensure Kohl’s Self-Pickup service was available for all of our customers ahead of the holiday rush,” said Siobhán Mc Feeney, Kohl’s chief technology officer. “At Kohl’s, we’re focused on listening to what shoppers want, and using technology to make it as easy as possible for families to get everything they need quickly, and through a simple experience.”

Technology to Drive Efficiency

The rollout of Self-Pickup is part of how Kohl’s is focused on the future of making customers’ lives easier through technology. The Company’s fleet of more than 1,100 healthy stores across the country, combined with the power of its digital business, enables Kohl’s to evolve with customers’ expectations and demand. Kohl’s is constantly innovating and investing in efficient and more productive store experiences through technology, while making our associates’ jobs easier through better tools, functionality and services.

“Our customers love the convenience of same-day Buy Online, Pickup In-Store, and now we’re taking the experience to the next level. With some of the busiest months ahead for both customers and associates, we’re excited to offer Self-Pickup at every store for an easier and more efficient omnichannel experience,” said Mc Feeney.

Throughout its testing phase, customers have shared extremely positive feedback leading to its expansion. Here is what some users have been saying.

Convenience at Every Interaction

As the busy holiday season approaches, we know our customers are looking to get their gifts quickly and easily. Self-Pickup is one of the many shopping conveniences found at Kohl’s. Customers can also take advantage of the Kohl’s App and Kohl’s Pay for shopping on the go:

Kohl’s App features the option to scan and store Kohl’s gift cards, Kohl’s Cash coupons and savings offers, and easily manage and redeem Kohl’s Rewards in the mobile wallet for easy access at checkout.

features the option to scan and store Kohl’s gift cards, Kohl’s Cash coupons and savings offers, and easily manage and redeem Kohl’s Rewards in the mobile wallet for easy access at checkout. Kohl’s Pay allows shoppers to pay quickly and easily by connecting to a Kohl’s Card account and applying offers and coupons with one scan.

Kohl’s continues to modernize its stores to provide customers with features that offer convenient services, opportunities for discovery and an overall inspiring experience. Further, the strength of store and digital integration allows Kohl’s to provide a world-class omnichannel experience.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements include information concerning the Board’s review of expressions of interest and the Company’s business strategies, plans, and objectives. The Company intends forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” “plans,” or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. You should understand that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of strategic action, performance, or results. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks described more fully in Item 1A in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements relate to the date initially made, and Kohl’s undertakes no obligation to update them.

