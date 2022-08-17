Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference on Wednesday, August 17, 2022:

Pre-Recorded Corporate Presentation

Date: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Time: 7:00 AM ET

Panel Discussion - Unique Delivery Technology Platforms for Better Compliance and Efficacy

Date: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Time: 11:00 AM ET

The management team will host investor meetings on Wednesday, August 17th at the conference. Investors participating in the conference who are interested in meeting with Ocular Therapeutix management should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative.

A webcast of the pre-recorded corporate presentation and the panel discussion can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at investors.ocutx.com and will remain available for replay for 90 days.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutix’s first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA®, is an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. Ocular Therapeutix’s earlier stage development assets include: OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant), currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of wet AMD and other retinal diseases; OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant), currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert) for the chronic treatment of dry eye disease and OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular insert) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, both of which have completed Phase 2 clinical trials. Ocular Therapeutix's first product, ReSure® Sealant, is an FDA-approved device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

