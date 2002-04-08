Orlando, FL, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. ( BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce it canceled sixty million (60,000,000) common shares.

The company announced earlier this week the cancelation of 102,000,000 shares. With this current cancelation, the company has reduced the issued and outstanding by 162,000,000 this month. This brings the current issued and outstanding down to 276,982,816.

Jermain Strong, Branded Legacy, Inc.’s CEO, concluded, “We are pleased to announce consecutive exchange agreements. This is truly improving the share structure. We stand by our board’s decision of a share buyback program to help improve shareholder value”

Branded Legacy, Inc. is still working on additional shares of Common Stock to cancel.

The Exchange Agreements will be posted on the OTC Markets, Inc. website under the Company’s disclosure section and titled supplemental information.

