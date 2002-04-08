Endexx Expands From 3500 to 8000 Stores Nationwide in Mass Pharmacy and Mass Retail Markets

CAVE CREEK, AZ, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Endexx Corporation ( EDXC), a provider of innovative plant based and sustainable health and skincare products, today announced its progress on pivotal growth initiatives as the Company surpassed 8,000 Mass Retail and Pharmacy stores nationwide. This growth represents a full recovery from the extreme retraction during the Covid Pandemic. In mass retail alone, the store count has expanded over 130% since December 2021.

“Endexx pivoted its direction at the early stage of the Pandemic. By being more price point sensitive and offering high quality products with functional value, mass retail buyers positively responded,” commented CEO & Chairman Todd Davis. Davis added, “We are narrowing our product offerings and concentrating on products with high rebuy rates and profitability in key sales channels.”

Endexx is targeting the top 8 mass retailers nationwide over the next 12-24 months. Meetings with buyers from these enterprises have been positive. The buyers are seeking products that have traction, even in times of recession and changing consumer behavior.

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation, develops and distributes all-natural plant-derived topical skincare products. Its products vary from balms, creams, lotions, butters, masks, scrubs and oils all with the shared purpose of healthy skin and grooming wellness. The science behind these products involves a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide functional formulation with ingredients for optimal absorption and the support of skin health.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

We caution that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained in this press release or made by us, our management, or our spokespeople involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our future operating results, the implementation and impact of our strategic plans, and our ability to meet environmental, social, and governance goals. Words such as “estimate,” “commit,” “target,” “goal,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “strive,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “potential” and any similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Risks associated with the following factors, among others, could affect our financial performance and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements:

Except as may be required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to make publicly available any update or other revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect circumstances existing after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of future events, even if experience or future events make it clear that any expected results expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements will not be realized. More information on potential factors that could affect our results is included “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2022.

