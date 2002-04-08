Vancouver, BC, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) ( RYPPF) (FWB: RYAA) (“RYU” or the “Company”), a cutting-edge lifestyle brand, and creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel that facilitates human movement, is proud to announce that Roderick (‘Rod”) M. Sherwood III has joined the Company’s advisory board.

Mr. Sherwood III received an AB degree with Honors and Distinction from Stanford University and an MBA degree from Harvard Graduate School of Business.

Mr. Sherwood brings significant experiences and talent to the advisory board including but not limited to being the Co-Founder, Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer for Cinémoi NA (including CineMoiWorld). He is also the Chairman of Multivision Media International and a member of the Board of Advisors of the Stanford Disruptive Technology & Digital Cities Program.

He has served as President & CEO of Westwood One (syndication and distribution of programming to over 5,000 radio stations and 165 TV stations), whose key partners include the National Football League (NFL) and the NCAA (basketball and football). In addition, he was a member of the Board of DIRECTV Galaxy Latin America and Executive Vice President of DIRECTV International, President of Spaceway, SVP of Operations & CFO – Hughes Telecommunications and Space Company, SVP & CFO of Gateway, Inc. (Computers) and EVP & CFO and Head of Internal Operations for Loudcloud/Opsware, Inc.

RYU CEO Cesare Fazari said: “We are excited to add Rod to our accomplished and innovative advisory board. We are strategically positioning RYU as a major player within the intersection of physical retail and Web 3.0, digital media, and metaverse opportunities. Our advisory board additions add invaluable experience to the RYU leadership within this space. Their expertise aligns with RYU as a lifestyle brand that is truly driven by our core values of Respect, Integrity, Strength, and Sustainability. RYU is being positioned to challenge the likes of Lululemon, Nike and Adidas and we are setting aggressive goals for exponential growth to become a global brand in both the physical world and the metaverse.”

