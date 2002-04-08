Blue Serenity brings science and compassion together, will cement Thomas Hartle’s legacy as a Canadian psychedelic icon



Optimi and Hartle to host press conference today at 1:00 PM EST

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), a Canadian-based company licensed by Health Canada to produce natural, scalable, and accessible psychedelic and functional mushrooms, as well as synthetic formulations for transformational human experiences, is celebrating the launch of Blue Serenity, Canada’s first natural therapeutic psilocybin product, in collaboration with psilocybin patient advocate Thomas Hartle.

Blue Serenity is standardized to contain a total of 25 milligrams of natural psilocybin in the form of EU-GMP biomass grown as Panaeolus cyanescens mushrooms cultivated at Optimi Labs Inc. in Princeton, British Columbia. Optimi’s Chief Science Officer, Justin Kirkland, and Head of Cultivation, Todd Henderson, collaborated with Hartle to breed a specific genetic strain based on Hartle’s previous therapeutic experiences.

Once approved by health authorities under Canada’s Special Access Program (SAP) or an authorized clinical trial, patients, doctors, and researchers will receive Blue Serenity in blister packs of eight (8) psilocybin capsules. Blue Serenity is packaged according to current regulations and guidelines governing the manufacture and commercial distribution of medical/pharmaceutical products (EU-GMP).

Optimi CEO, Bill Ciprick, says the launch of Blue Serenity is a moment to pause and reflect on Thomas’s enormous contributions to a world beyond psychedelics.

“Anyone who has entered the psychedelics space in the last two years will tell you that Thomas Hartle’s story of compassion and kindness inspired them in some way to want to make a difference,” said Ciprick. “We are tremendously excited to be partnering with Thomas to become the first Canadian company to launch a natural psilocybin product specifically to help patients seeking relief through the Special Access Program,” he added.

Further, Ciprick confirmed that proceeds from the sale of Blue Serenity will directly benefit psilocybin patients through Hartle’s new charity, a venture that will provide access to psilocybin therapy for underserved adults. Optimi will also make a $5,000 monetary donation to the charity in commemoration of the two-year anniversary of Mr. Hartle’s Health Canada approval to undergo psilocybin-assisted therapy.

“It’s an excellent opportunity for Optimi to give back to those in need, while helping to build a network of trust between business, advocacy, patients, and doctors, that we hope will further the framework for compliant access and increase the overall confidence of practitioners in this medicine,” Ciprick added.

Hartle’s choice of the name “Blue Serenity” touches on the emotional and visual aspect of his psilocybin experience, specifically in how he was able to redefine the inner sense of peace his therapy brought him.

“Blue Serenity was born from an experience that took me from a state of extreme anxiety to a feeling of calm that I never knew existed,” said Hartle. “Knowing that my journey will live on in a natural substance that others will be able to access goes to the core of everything that is right about psychedelic therapy, and that in itself is an incredibly moving experience for me,” added Hartle.

Research shows that up to 80 percent of patients with advanced cancer are likely to suffer distressing thoughts around death and up to 50 percent of patients with generally incurable conditions are likely to have psychiatric diagnoses.

Blue Serenity will be available upon request to all legal psilocybin patients whose access has been approved by Health Canada under legal mechanisms such as the SAP and Section 56 Exemptions to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, as well as authorized researchers interested in standardized dosages of natural psilocybin.

Optimi Health will be hosting a press conference with Thomas Hartle at 1:00 PM EST today (Wednesday, August 10th, 2022) to provide more details on the launch of Blue Serenity.

ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)

Optimi Health Corp. is a Canadian-based company licensed by Health Canada to produce and supply natural, EU-GMP grade psilocybin and synthetic psychedelic substances, as well as functional mushrooms that focus on the health and wellness markets. Built with the purpose of producing scalable psychedelic formulations for transformational human experiences, the Company’s goal is to be the number one trusted, compassionate supplier of safe drug products throughout the world. Optimi’s products are grown at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet in Princeton, British Columbia, making it the largest psilocybin cultivator in North America.

ABOUT THOMAS HARTLE

Thomas Hartle is a 54-year-old husband, father, and IT professional who was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2016. Faced with the typical outcome of stage 4 cancer, Thomas experienced a debilitating level of anxiety over his future, as well as that of his family. This anxiety prompted him to explore new potential options for his treatment-resistant condition. In August of 2020, Thomas became the first Canadian to legally receive psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy.

Since that time, Thomas has experienced a substantial improvement in both his emotional wellbeing and his overall ability to once again enjoy the time he has with his family. He is currently advocating the use of this therapy while undergoing his regular cancer treatment regime.

