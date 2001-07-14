Premiere Networks announced today that award-winning media personality Angela Yee will host a new weekday broadcast radio show, “Way Up with Angela Yee.” The program, which will air middays, will launch Fall 2022 across more than 30 iHeartMedia stations, including New York’s Power 105.1, and will be available for syndication through Premiere Networks to stations across the country.

“Way Up with Angela Yee” will feature the iconic personality in a fast-paced, listener interactive show, as she connects directly with listeners on the kinds of hot and timely topics in which she’s garnered trust over her decades on air -- from relationships to Hip-Hop and R&B, headline news topics, and overall culture, both in and out of the music industry. The show will be fun, entertaining, inspiring and will include celebrity interviews and special guests.

“Angela Yee is a Powerhouse! She’s a businesswoman, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and a highly-entertaining, smart and witty talent who will go down as one of the greats of her generation. We are thrilled to have her lead this new show,” said Thea Mitchem, iHeartMedia Executive Vice President of Programming. “Angela has her finger on the pulse of entertainment and culture, and I look forward to watching her bring her positive outlook and even more great content to her devoted listeners in new and influential ways.”

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Yee is a media veteran and has been on air for nearly two decades interviewing top entertainers including Dave Chapelle, 50 Cent, Issa Rae, Cardi B, President Barack Obama, Jay Z, Eminem, Nas, Vice President Kamala Harris, and more. Over the past 12 years, Yee has been a co-host of Power 105’s wildly popular, nationally-syndicated Radio Hall of Fame show “The Breakfast Club”with DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God. “The Breakfast Club” has become the bullhorn for modern culture and is widely regarded as the most informative and entertaining top-rated contemporary Hip-Hop/R&B morning show today, and avid listeners have always eagerly anticipated Yee’s regular “Rumor Report,” “Ask Yee,” and “Front Page News” segments.

Yee is the recipient of two prestigious Gracie awards, the Spirit of Detroit, WEEN Mission award, the Shirley Chisholm Woman of Distinction, Vice-Chancellor’s Achievement award for AFUWI, the Airblazer award from the Mentoring & Inspiring Women in Radio Group, and the Talentmasters Morning Show Bootcamp award. Yee also sits on numerous boards including American Foundation for the University of the West Indies (AFUWI), Nile Rodgers’ We Are Family Foundation, the Fund for NYC Housing Authority, and The Shirley Chisholm Cultural Institute.

With the launch of “Way Up with Angela Yee,” Yee will depart “The Breakfast Club” this Fall. Additionally, Yee’s highly-popular %3Cb%3E%3Ci%3ELip+Service%3C%2Fi%3E%3C%2Fb%3Epodcast - where she and her girlfriends discuss intimacy, sex, and relationships with the hottest stars in hip-hop and R&B - will soon be available through the iHeartPodcast Network.

“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and excitement to have this once in a lifetime opportunity to create a brand-new show,” said Yee. “I appreciate everyone who has helped to make this happen at iHeartMedia, and most importantly, the listeners who are like family to me. It’s a bittersweet feeling to leave an iconic show like ‘The Breakfast Club,’ which we built from the ground up for 12 years, but we will forever be an extension of each other. I’m working hard and dedicated to making our new program exciting, thoughtful, provocative, and most importantly, a safe haven for even more of us to grow and learn while having fun. I’m ready for this new chapter!”

