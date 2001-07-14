Great Southern Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, will move to a core platform from Fiserv%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, to enhance its digital banking and payments experience and enable the integration of new innovations from fintechs and other third parties.

Founded in 1923, Great Southern Bank has assets of $5.6 billion and offers a broad range of services to consumers and commercial customers. The bank has 93 retail banking centers across six states and commercial loan offices in major U.S. cities including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and Denver. The bank will utilize DNA® from Fiserv as its new core processing platform, and will have access to the full Fiserv ecosystem of solutions. In addition to DNA, Great Southern Bank also selected digital banking, debit card, checking, and enterprise content management (ECM) services from Fiserv.

“As we look to the future, we want to extend our offerings beyond traditional banking services to meet our customers’ growing demand for fintech capabilities and emerging innovations,” said Eric Johnson, Vice President, Chief Information Officer at Great Southern Bank. “We chose DNA because it was essential that we had an operating system that could help us better understand our customers and adapt with us to meet our long-term business objectives.”

DNA is a modern core account processing platform with an open architecture that makes it easier for financial institutions to integrate other solutions, bring products and services online quickly, and add new capabilities using downloadable DNAapps™ from the DNA AppMarket. DNA also provides a 360-degree view of accountholder relationships that enables financial institutions to deliver personalized service and more relevant product offerings.

“Great Southern Bank is putting in place a technology foundation with the flexibility to enable them to meet future needs,” said Chris Van Der Stad, general manager of DNA at Fiserv. “With Fiserv, the bank will have a partner to help them continue to grow and adapt, allowing the bank to deliver a broader array of new products and solutions, more quickly and in the way that suits them best, whether that is directly through Fiserv or via streamlined integrations with fintechs.”

About Great Southern Bank

With total assets of $5.6 billion, Great Southern offers a broad range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers. The Company is headquartered in Springfield, MO, and was recognized as part of Forbes’ annual list of the World’s Best Banks for the last three years. The bank was ranked first in the list of best banks in the United States in 2021. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a public company and its common stock (ticker: GSBC) is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. For more information visit www.greatsouthernbank.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud- based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index, the FORTUNE® 500, and has been recognized as one of FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies® for 11 of the past 14 years and named among the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company for two consecutive years. Visit fiserv.com and follow+on+social+media for more information and the latest company news.

