August 10, 2022 -- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) announced it acquired Clippard Instrument Laboratories’ product lines of durable, low maintenance, and cost competitive interchangeable pneumatic cylinders. The product lines include stainless steel, brass and aluminum cylinders and volume tanks. These industry-leading components will expand ITT’s Compact® Automation product offering of air cylinders, and linear and rotary actuators used in applications such as robotics, packaging, and automation. The acquisition closed in the second quarter of 2022.

“Clippard’s interchangeable solutions are an exciting addition to Compact’s already vast product offering of small, powerful, and configurable components,” said Ryan Flynn, President of ITT Connect & Control Technologies. “This expanded product line offers our customers a single source of critical application solutions for challenging environments. The acquisition expands ITT’s presence in attractive end markets, including automation, and builds on our already strong position in components.”

Clippard’s pneumatic cylinders broaden the Compact offering with products designed for high-speed, high-cycle applications found in industries such as warehouse automation, textiles, and food and beverage, where Compact already has a strong presence today. At the same time, the two businesses share distribution networks that, when combined, will simplify the customer purchasing experience and create opportunities to extend relationships with distributors.

To further serve the growing needs of its customers, ITT also announced that its Compact business will expand its Westminster, South Carolina operations, including engineering, assembly, machining, customer service and quality departments, to house the newly acquired Clippard cylinder production assets.

